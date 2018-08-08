Bel Canto trailer: Julianne Moore is an opera singer caught in a hostage crisis in Paul Weitz's new drama

The first trailer of Bel Canto was released on 7 August. Oscar winner Julianne Moore plays Roxane Coss, a famous opera singer whose performance at a Japanese businessman Katsumi Hosokawa's (Ken Watanabe) birthday party in South America is interrupted midway by a guerrilla rebel group.

All guests including Coss are held hostage till the rebel group's demands are fulfilled by the government. Over the course of the crisis, Coss and Hosokawa develop romantic feelings for each other. The film also shows that the rebel fighters were as enamored by Coss's voice as the guests of the party.

There are talks of the government unwilling to give in to the rebels' demands and whispers that all hostages will be shot dead. Moore's character tries to use her voice as a weapon in order to achieve harmony and save the day.

Co-written and directed by Paul Weitz, Bel Canto is based on Ann Patchett's novel of the same name, which was inspired by the 1996 crisis at the Japanese embassy in Lima, Peru, according to Entertainment Weekly. Renowned American opera singer Renee Fleming is the voice behind Moore's character Roxane.

Bel Canto is scheduled to release in theatres on 21 September.

Watch the trailer of Bel Canto here.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 19:54 PM