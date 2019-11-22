Before you watch Inside Edge 2, here's a recap of Season 1 by Gaurav Kapur and Virender Sehwag

Inside Edge season 1, an Amazon Original, gave cricket fans a perspective of high-stakes, cash-rich T20 cricket. The first season of the series saw several performances on the field and many off it.

In the middle of the action was PowerPlay League's the Mumbai Mavericks. Their troubles began when the team lost their primary financial backer which put Zarina Malik, actress and co-owner of the team, in a spot of bother. The new co-owner Vikrant Dhawan did little to help and went on to make things worse.

The team and its players too were caught off-guard as captain Arvind Vashishth was rattled both on the personal and professional front.

A few other highlights, as recapped by Gaurav Kapur and Virender Sehwag, both of whom watched the first season and are promoting the next release: “Vayu Raghavan, the star player of the Mavericks, was a raging bull who only saw red. The young, yet promising, rookie from a small town Prashant Kanaujia though was trapped right in the middle of the pitch,” the two said.

For a full recap of Inside Edge Season 1, narrated by Kapur and Sehwag, watch the video below:

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 18:10:38 IST