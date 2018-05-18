Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal wedding: Media coverage is all about baby predictions and sex life analysis

The most royal of weddings is upon us.

While elder brother Prince William married a "commoner", calling Prince Harry's fiance Meghan Markle "common" would be stretching that term to the extreme. The marriage of the well-known TV actress, who gained fame through her work on the legal drama Suits, into British royalty was always going to be a big event.

And we know the media can go a little cuckoo when actors get married. Throwing in a prince in the mix is simply asking to be drowned in bad puns, over the top headlines and crazy reports. Fortunately or unfortunately, global media has delivered. And how.

Going into a deep background of Markle's family is Tabloid 101 but kudos to The Telegraph for unearthing among others, a yoga teacher, a diplomat and a cannabis growing nephew. Speaking of family, Express asked the question that everybody wants to know the answer to: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a baby next year and will Kate have a fourth?

Good Housekeeping found the couple's signatures and put them to good use: by using them to reveal the past. Harry's signature apparently tells that he experienced trauma when his mother Diana died and Markle's signature shows that she cares about what people think of her.

Others used non-verbal cues to make deductions about the couple. Vanity Fair went full Sherlock Holmes on some public photographs of the couple, which revealed that they like holding hands and looking at each other. People also listed some photographs of the couple but in a decidedly Watsonian way as they could only find the "dreamiest photos" of the couple.

Cosmopolitan found an astrologist to talk about the couple's sex life as is clearly depicted in the stars. There was also a competition to find out the best doppelgangers for the royal couple.

For those of us who have been worrying about what the great nation of Australia will gift the royal couple, fear not. Popsugar has the details on that. Well, kind of, as apart from a charitable donation, all we know is that the gift will be "very Australian and appeals to their interests".

The Daily Star is legendary in showing restraint, so here is a list of headlines we won't even try to explain:

Move over Harry! Meghan Markle SNOGGED this major British celebrity;

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first baby could look like THIS;

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan's wedding CRISIS – now bad-boy bro arrives to GATECRASH big day;

Meghan and Harry’s £32m Royal Wedding bill REVEALED – including £26k on SAUSAGE ROLLS.

Speaking of the marriage ceremony, you know that nagging suspicion you had about the wedding carriage from Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage not being used this time around? You are right; a Harper's Bazaar investigation unveiled How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding carriage is different from Prince William and Kate's.

Finally, everyone knows that the only people you can take marriage advice from is those who share an anniversary with you. Thankfully, Inside found one such couple who said: "Unload the dishwasher".

Updated Date: May 18, 2018 14:36 PM