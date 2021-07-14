The final chapter of Loki's solo adventure will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP today.

The finale episode of Marvel's Loki is set to air today in English and Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar Premium, and in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Through the release of five chapters of the series, there’s a lot that has surprised the fans about the anti-hero’s journey with TVA and a lot more that still has to be revealed.

Here is a guide to everything you need to know about Loki's solo adventure so far:

Recap

The clock is ticking! Relive episode five of Marvel Studios' #Loki before the finale this Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZmyBfPdAOr — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 12, 2021

The fifth chapter "Journey into Mystery" sees Loki and Sylvie discover that Time Keepers aren’t real. Judge Renslayer prunes Loki with the Time Stick and he finds himself trapped in an unknown land with multiple Variants of himself — Classic Loki, Boastful Loki, Kid Loki, President Loki and Alligator Loki.

"What is this place? Where are we? Who are you?", asks our titular hero. To which Richard E Grant's Classic Loki says, "This is the Void. That’s Alioth. And we’re his lunch."

The original Loki is then forced to join hands with them in order to plan an escape from the Void, and also attempt to take down the Time Variance Authority. Meanwhile, Sylvie wants to know everything there is about the TVA.

Episode 5 Easter Eggs

Journey into Mystery

The episode's title is a reference to the Marvel Comics series Journey Into Mystery #83, where Thor was first introduced as Dr Donald Blake. Loki's debut was made with Journey Into Mystery #85.

Qeng Towers

At the beginning of the episode, a shot of the Void reveals a dilapidated building that seems similar to the Avengers Towers. Upon closer inspection, the logo reads Qeng, a company to whom Tony Stark sold this structure. The CEO of Qeng Enterprises was Mr Gryphon, a variant of Kang the Conqueror. The comic book villain will make his first appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, writes Screen Rant.

A Japanese bomb

An atom bomb is visible in the episode, which production designer Kasra Farahani told CinemaBlend is a tribute to Stanley Kubrick's 1964 film Dr Strangelove.

Alioth

Alioth is a villainous entity, a smoky cloud that can engulf and destroy whatever comes in its way. In the show, Alioth has glaring red eyes and a massive red mouth, similar to the comic book interpretation. The character is incredibly powerful and possesses the ability to wreak havoc across different dimensions. Alioth was first introduced in Avengers: The Terminatrix Objective Issue #1 as Kang the Conqueror's rival.

Thanos Copter

The remains of a yellow Thanos Copter appears in the episode briefly. According to The Ringer, the personal chopper was Thanos' vehicle of choice in the '70s. He also used the Copter to steal the Cosmic Cube. James Gunn thanked Marvel Studios for fulfilling his "wish from 2015" and capturing the comic book moment for TV.

Questions that may be answered in the finale

Who really created the Time Variance Authority?

There's a lot left for Loki to unravel about the bureaucratic agency. While Sylvie is now out there debunking what members of the TVA think it is and what TVA really is, there’s one big question that still needs to be answered. Who really created the TVA and why? When the TVA is introduced in the beginning of the season, it's said to be created by God-like creatures to ensure no one can meddle with the sacred timeline. However, the fourth episode reveals that the TVA is run by robots.

Agent Mobius is alive, but what’s his story?

Mobuis (played by Owen Wilson) was always under the impression that he’s the creation of the Time-Keepers. Sylvie and Loki eventually disclose his true identity — he's a variant whose memory was erased. Now Mobius has no idea who he really is and how he was recruited into the TVA.

What is Ravonna hiding?

There are several questions that have arisen from Ravonna Renslayer's (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) sketchiness. What exactly is she hiding from Sylvie? Why did she take Sylvie from her home as a child which in turn forced Sylvie to live a life on the run?

Where did all these variants come from?

In episode 5, Loki runs into different Variants and hears accounts of their mischief. Will the finale answer how Sylvie became a Loiki Variant and how did all these different variants come into existence?

Fan theories for the finale episode

Kang the Conquerer could be the mastermind behind TVA

According to Inverse, Loki fans believe that who really could be running the TVA is either Kang the Conquerer or an evil Loki variant yet to be introduced in the narrative. The theory stemmed from the various Kang related Easter Eggs that are placed throughout the story. Inverse writes that judging by the themes so far, Sylvie and Loki will be made to face the most diabolical version of themselves, who might just be the one behind TVA's existence.

All episodes of Loki are Infinity Stones

ScreenRant mentions another popular theory that suggests that every episode of Loki is representative of an Infinity Stone. Based on the overarching colour schemes — Episode 1 is Soul Stone implying that Loki has a soul, Episode 2 is Reality Stone where he questions who to trust, Episode 3 is Power Stone and purple just like the moon Lamentis it's set on, Episode 4 is Mind Stone where Loki drops a truth bomb about the TVA to Mobius, and Episode 5 is Time Stone where Loki sees different versions of himself in his variants.