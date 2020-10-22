Before the release of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur 2 on 23 October, a recap of Season 1

Mirzapur 2 will see Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Shweta Tripathi reprise their roles. Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar will join the cast for second instalment

The much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video's crime-thriller series, Mirzapur, will soon hit our screens on 23 October. A pre-show event will begin at 11.30 pm on the eve of the show's release, while a watch party will commence at midnight, announced the streamer on social media.

Here's a brief guide to all you need to know about the show

Highlights of Season 1

The first instalment introduced the key players of the story, starting with Akhananad Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, a gangster whose carpet manufacturing company is a means to traffic weapons and drugs. His son is the hot-headed Munna (Divyendu Sharma), Beena (Rasika Dugal) is Kaleen Bhaiya's young wife and Munna's step-mother, and Satyanand Tripathi (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) is his aged, wheel-chair bound father.

The show begins with a wedding, where Munna accidentally shoots the groom. To get justice for their son's murder, the groom's family hires the virtuous and idealistic lawyer Ramakant Pandit (Rajesh Tailang). To dissuade Ramakant from pursuing the case, Munna and his cronies visit his house, where they encounter his sons Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey). The tables turn on Munna as he's beaten up and away from their home.

A shocked and impressed Kaleen Bhaiya invites the brothers and offers them a place in his arms empire, which grows under their leadership. But so does the violence and Kaleen's resentment against the duo.

Parallel to this are the romantic liaisons of the brothers, who are first attracted to Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar). However, Bablu soon grows fond of her sister Guddu (Shweta Tripathi). Munna and Sweety eventually become closer and marry.

In between is Munna's plot to murder Kaleen Bhaiya along with his friend Compounder (Abhishek Banerjee). The plan fails and Munna, in order to prove his loyalty to his boss, is made to kill his best friend.

While Kaleen is threatened that power from his hands may slowly slip away, he also has a tumultuous life back home. He is frustrated due to his inability to satisfy Beena in bed, leading her to begin an affair with their house help Raja. Her father-in-law soon discovers this secret forcing her to mutilate and murder him.

There are plenty of violent and queasy sequences and deaths of some major characters throughout the first season, but its finale really takes the cake. Munna ambushes Guddu, Bablu, Sweety and Golu while they are at a wedding, and brutally shoots everyone in sight. He does not even spare Sweety, who confesses to being pregnant with Guddu's child. Munna then proceeds to assassinate Bablu, but Guddu and Golu are able to escape in time.

What to expect from Mirzapur 2

The official synopsis says: “After the Gorakhpur wedding massacre, Munna sees himself as invincible. Guddu and Golu are nowhere to be found and Akhandanand has set his sights beyond Mirzapur. This season takes us to the various corners of Purvanchal, the power corridors of Lucknow, and the cross-border territory of Bihar. Who will win in the end? Is there any one left to challenge the Tripathis?”

The trailer featured Guddu and Golu, preparing to face their enemy, who brutally massacred the ones they held dear. A bloodied Guddu can be heard saying in the trailer, "Agli baar dushman haath lagaa toh bachega nahi. (The enemy won't get away, the next time I get my hands on him.)

The new season will see the original cast reprise their roles and will be joined by Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.

In an interview with Firstpost, Fazal said that Guddu will have a new arc and the character has matured after witnessing the tragedy that wiped half his family. "There's only two of us, Golu (Shweta Tripathi) and me, left now. You don’t know where the character will end up, he might go crazy with a lot of anger in him, or leave Mirzapur and become quiet and sombre," he said.

Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai have directed Mirzapur 2, which is Amazon Prime's third Indian Original after Inside Edge and Breathe. Creator Puneet Krishna has written the story alongside Vineet Krishna.