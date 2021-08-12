As the third part of The Conjuring franchise awaits its release on 13 August in theatres, here's all you need to know about the earlier movies, returning characters and what to expect of the new film.

Horror franchise The Conjuring is set to debut its third instalment in Indian theatres on 13 August. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film is the eighth in The Conjuring Universe after the 2019 flick Annabelle Comes Home.

Before the release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, here's all that you need to know about the franchise, recurring characters and what to expect from the new movie.

Cast and characters

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren, the real-life couple whose lives and exploits have been adapted in the Conjuring movies. Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard will feature alongside Wilson and Farmiga.

History of the Conjuring movies

The first film in the trilogy, The Conjuring (2013), was based on the real-life case the Warrens undertook in 1971, in which they investigated a witch's curse at a farmhouse in Harrisville, Rhode Island. It went onto become one of the most commercially viable supernatural films upon release, raking over $318 million worldwide. The second movie was released in 2016, and was also directed by James Wan, who helmed the first movie as well. Wilson and Farmiga played the Warrens in the film, yet again, inspired by the 1977 case about the referred to as the Enfield poltergeist. The film centred around the Hodgson family house which was haunted by poltergeists. The second part was also a box office success, becoming the second highest-grossing horror movie ever until It took over the mantle in 2017.

What to expect from the third movie?

For The Devil Made Me Do It, James Wan passed the director's hat to Chaves, who has earlier helmed The Curse of La Llorona in 2019. The film will fictionalise the 1981 case bearing the same name, in which the accused claimed in court he was possessed by demonic forces during the crimes he had allegedly committed.

In a recent interview, Wilson opened up about the reasons behind the third movie being set in the 1980s. "We’ve always wanted to keep the core Conjuring films moving forward in time as Ed and Lorraine got older. So, we had to look at a case that was a little further down the line in the 1980s," he was quoted as saying.

Release

The movie has already been released in the UK and the US. In the US, the film had a hybrid release where it streamed on HBO Max and played in theatres. The film will be released by Warner Bros Pictures in India.

Watch the trailer here