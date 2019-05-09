Before Student of the Year 2, all you need to know about its two leading ladies — Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday

When Karan Johar announced the casting of Student of the Year 2, the Dharma chief faced a lot of flak, with people also criticising him of nepotism. A year later, many Dharma loyalists appreciated the trailer, with most of them warmly welcoming the debutantes. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film marks the debut of actors Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday to the industry.

Ever since the trailer release, the film has been a talking point of major social media discussions, particularly for introducing two new faces to Hindi cinema. Hence, ahead of its theatrical release, here are brief profiles of both Tara and Ananya.

Tara Sutaria

Though Student of the Year 2 marks her debut on the silver screen, 23-year old Tara was exposed to the world of arts at an early age. She began her association with Disney India as a video jockey, further continuing with them for two successful sitcoms — The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir and Oye Jassie. Tara started learning Western classical music at the age of five and has been performing on stage for the past 15 years, having recorded music in India and abroad for films and plays. Her original work, 'Slippin' Through My Fingers', is part of the Ashwin Gidwani Production of Bharat Dhabholkar's Blame It On Yashraj.

While talking to Firstpost about her debut, Tara attributed her confidence to the early exposure of theater and arts. She said, “I am lucky that I have been raised in the arts and have been performing all my life, but this is a completely different world for me. Dharma (Productions) launch is quite magical."

In the same interview, she revealed that she was signed by Disney to play Jasmine in its upcoming live action remake of Aladdin. But it did not work out eventually. However, her opportunity to share the screen space with Will Smith (who plays Genie in Aladdin) did work out later when he did a special appearance in one of the songs of Student Of The Year 2.

Ahead of her debut, Tara has already completed her second film, Marjaavaan, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Tara’s third film, opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan, which is a remake of Telugu film RX100, will go on floors in June.

Ananya Panday

Ananya was an Assistant Director on Rahul Dholakia's 2016 crime drama Raees, that had Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Casting directors Anmol Ahuja and Abhishek Banerjee (Casting Bay) spotted her there and decided to audition her for Student Of The Year 2. However, when Ananya was announced as part of the cast last year, she received brickbats, thanks to Karan Johar's reputation as "the flag-bearer of nepotism".

A few months ago, 20-year old Ananya made her first appearance at the Bollywood talk show Koffee with Karan season 6, along with Tara and their Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff. While talking about her upcoming debut, daughter of senior actor Chunky Pandey made a bold statement, claiming she did not deserve to be on the show.

“I feel there are a lot of people out there who are very talented and hardworking and I feel that I have tried my best. I have auditioned and I am also going to be super hard working. This has been my dream also, I have to be fair to myself. Since I was young this is all I wanted to do all my life and I am so grateful that I actually got the chance to do it,” said Ananya, in an interview to Firstpost.

While talking about her father, Ananya said, "Even though there is pressure on me, I feel proud. I don’t want to take away anything from my father by having any negative attachments to his name. He has worked so hard to gain respect in the industry. I hope I can make it bigger and better for him."

While her debut film is yet to release, Ananya had already bagged a role in Pati Patni Aur Woh (alongside Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar). A modern-day rendition of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 iconic comedy, the film is slated to release on 10 January, 2020.

Student of the Year 2 is slated to release this Friday on 10 May.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019

