Before Shahid Kapoor, Baahubali actor Prabhas was reportedly offered the role of Ratan Singh in Padmaavat

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had recently revealed in an interview that she was offered the to play the female lead by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, but rejected the role owing to casting issues. Now, The Times of India reports that Telugu actor Prabhas, who has starred in the Baahubali franchise, was also approached to star as Maharawal Ratan Singh. He was later replaced by Shahid Kapoor.

A source close to the project told TOI that Prabhas was narrated the script but he felt that Ratan Singh's role was not meaty enough compared to his work in Baahubali and its sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The source claims that the actor was looking for a role at par with that of Deepika Padukone's. However, no official word from either the actor or the makers of Padmaavat have confirmed this.

Padmaavat was embroiled in controversy and was met with violent protests, agitation and threats by fringe groups across the country prior to its release. However, it went on to reign the box-office, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark. It went on to earn Rs 100 crore within the first few days and stood at Rs 166.50 crore at the end of its opening week.

Prabhas will be next seen in the trilingual action drama Saaho, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Tinnu Anand, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi. The film is slated to release sometime later this year.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 18:42 PM