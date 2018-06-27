Before Sanju, 3 Idiots could have been Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is awaiting the release of Sanju, the biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. The film marks his first collaboration with actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has miraculously transformed into Dutt onscreen to everyone’s delight. However, it seems that the talented actor and director’s first outing together could have been the super hit 3 Idiots when Hirani had considered casting Kapoor in the film, reports DNA.

“Raju sir met me when he was writing 3 Idiots and was thinking of casting new or relatively newer actors. I always wanted to work with him. He is India’s greatest filmmaker and working with him has only justified what the world thinks of him. He’s hardworking, meticulous and a simple man whose desire is to entertain the audience. He doesn’t want to make films for awards or critics or his friend circle. All he tries to do is connect with a larger audience,” said Kapoor recently during Sanju promotions, as reported by DNA.

While the Aamir Khan-starrer went on to become one of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters ever, today Hirani is all praises for his current leading man Ranbir Kapoor. “I have been lucky enough to work with some great talent like Aamir and Ranbir. Ranbir’s dedication is like Aamir’s; he surrenders himself completely to the film. He would arrive at 3 am; it would take him five hours to do the makeup and it would take one and a half hours to remove it but he never complained once. He mingles around with the unit like an assistant. Anybody can pick up the phone and call him, say whatever one wants to say; he is open to criticism,” said the director on his collaboration with Kapoor.

Sanju is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, especially with the recreation of Sanjay Dutt’s iconic moments from Munna Bhai MBBS that highlights of the upcoming film. So far, every song, poster and teaser of Sanju has only raised the audience's curiosity about the film.

The movie also marks Hirani’s first-ever collaboration with renowned music director AR Rahman. Sanju also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna as major characters who essay Bollywood stars and close people from Sanjay Dutt’s life.

