From when and where to watch the show, to the plot, cast and characters, here's a comprehensive guide to Netflix India Original series Ray.

Netflix India is all set to debut its four-part Original series Ray as part of a year-long celebration of legendary auteur Satyajit Ray 100th birth anniversary. Before the show starts streaming, here's a comprehensive guide to the show.

Where and when to watch Ray

Ray will premiere on Netflix India on 25 June, Friday.

What are the four shorts about

The drama series is inspired by four of Satyajit Ray’s stories Spotlight, Bahurupi, Barin Bhowmik-er Byaram (Barin Bhowmick's Ailment) and Bipin Chowdhury'r Smritibhrom (Bipin Chowdhury’s Memory Loss).

The short Spotlight, named after its source text, is about a star dealing with crippling insecurity over becoming increasingly irrelevant. Things take a turn for the worse when a religious leader's fast-growing clout threatens to overshadow him.

Bahrupiya is based on Bahurupi and follows a hapless man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he finds the only copy of his grandmother's guide to prosthetic makeup. With the diary at his disposal, he ventures to confront all those who he feels have wronged him.

Forget Me Not is inspired by Ray's Bipin Chowdhury'r Smritibhrom. The story revolves around a corporate shark blessed with an eidetic memory. All is when until a chanced encounter with a woman who he fails to remember. This sends him into a downward spiral of self-doubt and insecurity.

Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa is a retelling of Barin Bhowmik-er Byaram and is centred around a mysterious ghazal singer and an ex-wrestler turned sports journalist, who meet each other on a train journey. As they discover more about each other, they realise that they had once met on a similar train journey ten years back.

The cast and the director

Spotlight stars Harshvardhan Kapoor as Vikram Arora, a young actor, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as his girlfriend, Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend and manager and Radhika Madan as a religious leader. The short has been directed by Vasan Bala, of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame.

Bahrupiya features Kay Kay Menon as Indrashish Shaha, a man who longs to pursue his passion of being a makeup artiste, Bidita Bag plays an actress whereas Rajat Sharma plays his finicky boss. Srijit Mukherji was the director on the project.

Mukerji has also helmed Forget Me Not, which stars Ali Fazal and Shweta Basu Prasad in lead roles.

Abhishek Chaubey has directed Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa and stars Manoj Bajpayee as a ghazal singer and Gajraj Rao as his co-passenger.