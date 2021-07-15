Ahead of the release of Never Have I Ever season 2, here's all you need to know to jog your memory of the first season, and what to expect from the follow-up.

The sophomore season of Netflix's smash hit coming-of-age drama series, Never Have I Ever, is scheduled to premiere on the platform on 15 July, Thursday.

Co-created by Mindy Kaling, the show revolves around Devi, essayed by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, as an academically brilliant but volatile teenager trying to impress the school heartthrob while secretly grieving the sudden death of her father. Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young also star in the series.

Ahead of the debut of the second season, here's a look back at all the important developments from last season.

Devi's tryst with romance

The first season saw Devi becoming obsessed with her classmate, the school jock Paxton Hall-Yoshida. She continues to look for ways to get close to Paxton, and while initially hesitant, Paxton also gives into her overtures. Meanwhile, she also has a tryst with her academic nemesis Ben Gross, who drives her to Malibu so that Devi can immerse her father's ashes. The season ends with the ultimate cliffhanger — who would Devi choose to be her boyfriend?

Friendships put to test

Devi's insistent pursuit of Paxton increasingly alienates her two best friends Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young). Fabiola comes out to her mother and the school in season 1, and goes out on a date with fellow classmate Eve (Christina Kartchner). Eleanor decides to give up drama after her mother abandons her again for a career in Broadway, but her friends manage to convince her to rejoin the school play.

Devi and Nalini's fraught relationship

After the sudden death of Devi's father Mohan Vishwakumar (Sendhil Ramamurthy), Nalini and daughter Devi's relationship begins to progressively fray. After numerous fallouts, the final one driving Devi out of their house and into Ben's modern-day mansion, Nalini decides it's best for them to relocate to India. The end of the second season also hinted that Nalini and Devi are finally ready to mend their relationship.

Kamala's prospective groom

Kamala (Richa Moorjani), Devi's elder cousin completing her PhD at Caltech, has yet-another challenge beyond academia — to find a suitable Indian boy for marriage. It's soon revealed Kamala has a boyfriend, Steve, but is constantly battling the weight of her familial expectations. She is told not marrying an aristocratic Indian boy would be her one-way ticket to social ostracisation by the diasporic Indian community. She eventually decides to end her relationship with Steve, and settles for an arranged marriage with Prashant.

What to expect from the second season?

The trailer of the second season underpins the themes that will likely be dealt with this time around. Devi will be seen weighing the pros and cons of dating either Paxton or Ben (or both) before she relocates to India permanently. It'll also shed light on Devi's insecurities when another prettier and cooler Indian girl joins her high school. It also hints at a possible romantic dalliance for Nalini.

