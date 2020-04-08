Before Allu Arjun collaborates with Sukumar and Rashmika Mandanna, recalling his five best films on 38th birthday

Allu Arjun, who is basking in the success of his last release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is gearing up for his next project.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is billed as an action drama and is titled as Pushpa. The film marks third collaboration between Sukumar and Arjun after their blockbuster projects Arya and Arya 2.

To celebrate Arjun's 38th birthday, filmmaker also unveiled first poster of the film. The still sees Arjun in a rugged avatar, sporting a beard and staring ferociously in the frame. Set in the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam forests, Pushpa will reportedly see the actor play the role of a truck driver.

ANNOUNCEMENT... On his birthday today, #AlluArjun teams up with director #Sukumar for a new film... Titled #Pushpa... Costars #RashmikaMandanna... Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Mutamsetty Media... Will release in *five* languages, including #Hindi... #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/4SyNzzacQ2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2020

Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the female lead in this venture, while the makers have finalised Devi Sri Prasad as the music composer. According to India Today, Vijay Sethupathi, who made his Telugu debut with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is in talks to play the film's antagonist.

The makers Pushpa are planning a pan-India release with the film releasing in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Arjun in his two decade-long career, has a solidified fan following with many calling him the most stylish star of Telugu cinema. To mark his 37th birthday, here is a list of some of his memorable performances

Arya (2004)



Arya was the first film of director Sukumar and starred Anu Mehta opposite Allu Arjun. The star’s experimental style and smooth dancing skills won over the crowds. Arya also earned him several awards and nominations. It was followed by a standalone sequel Arya 2.

Vedam (2010)

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Vedam was an anthology that dealt with several social issues such as financial disparity, Hindu-Muslim conflicts among others. The action flick not only attained box office success but was also well received by the critics. It starred popular actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Anushka Shetty.

Julayi (2012)



Allu Arjun played the amicable hero who has a great sense of humour and was very able in beating up the bad guys. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Julayi also had Ileana D’Cruz, Sonu Sood and Rajendra Prasad in key roles. It was later remade in Tamil as Saahasam.

Parugu (2008)

Talking of remakes, Allu Arjun’s Parugu has been remade into three languages – Shedin Dekha Hoyechilo in Bengali and Sanju Aau Sanjana in Odiya, followed by Tiger Shroff’s debut film Heropanti in 2014. The interesting plot and the comedy elements made Parugu a success.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (2018)

In this movie, Allu Arjun was a rough and tough action hero. Writer and director Vakkantham Vamsi shows unyielding patriotism through the eyes of the main character Surya, played by Arjun. The movie also starred Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja and Sarath Kumar in key roles.

