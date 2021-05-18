Nick Jonas revealed in a recent episode of The Voice that he 'cracked rib from a spill on a bike, and a few other bumps and bruises.'

Singer-actor Nick Jonas has revealed he cracked a rib over the weekend in a biking accident and is "doing all right".

According to a TMZ report, Jonas was injured late Saturday night and was hospitalised briefly thereafter.

The 28-year-old singer, who has been serving as a coach on The Voice for two nonconsecutive seasons, reportedly injured himself while on set of the NBC singing competition series.

Jonas gave a health update to the viewers on the Monday episode of the show.

"I'm feeling okay. I've been better, but I'm doing all right. (I have a) cracked rib from a spill on a bike, and a few other bumps and bruises," he said.

"I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am," he added.

The panel for the ongoing 20th season of The Voice also features Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.