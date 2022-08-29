During a conversation between slurpy bites and juicy morsels (I wish Ranbir followed his mother’s advice not to speak with his mouth full), Ranbir blurts out that he loves, gulp ,beef!

There seems to be no end to Ranbir Kapoor’s problems. His first film in four years, Shamshera, which his director thinks is a much-misunderstood masterpiece of a motion-picture experience (and so does Anurag Kashyap about Dobaara, ha ha), sank into the sands of time leaving no trace behind except the track of tears of those who lost money.

Every time Ranbir opens his mouth, he puts his food into it. And I do mean food. Feeding Ranbir is the best way to keep him quiet. I remember a dinner with Sanjay Bhansali, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir at a restaurant during the making of Saawariya at a high-end restaurant. My friend Sanjay Leela Bhansali suggested we leave the decision of what to order to Ranbir, who ordered food enough to feed an army for a week. Or so I thought, until Ranbir took charge of the eating.

I remembered this incident when this new beef-boycott-Brahmastra hashtag showed up from a food interview with actor/food critic Kunal Vijayakar ten years ago, where, after having gulped down a full meal before the show, is seen devouring another feast on camera.

During the conversation between slurpy bites and juicy morsels, (I wish Ranbir followed his mother’s advice not to speak with his mouth full), Ranbir blurts out that he loves, gulp, beef!

Back then, I guess one could love any food without having to think twice about its repercussions. While I am all for food freedom, I somehow find the idea of anyone relishing or even talking about eating beef, extremely distasteful. This is why every time a meal is shown in a Malayalam film I grow tense.

In Malayalam films, they speak of beef and rice meals like we speak of chawal and daal. I understand Kerala has its own culinary culture. But Kerala is part of India, where a majority of the people worship the cow.

Don’t get me wrong: I love Malayalam cinema more than cinema from any part of the world.But I don’t understand this culinary separatism. Yaar, the cow is sacred to the nation. If you don’t eat one kind of meat, you won’t die of deprivation.

I think eating beef in India is like reading passages of Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses at a literary festival. Not doing certain things is not disrespectful to anyone. But doing certain things can be extremely disrespectful to some.

So Ranbir, why not stick to your favourite junglee mutton? As for the ban on Bramhastra after witnessing Ranbir’s Beef Encounter (sorry, David Lean), how does the food habits or personality traits of the actors and technicians impact the film? How do we know that no caste or crew member of Mughal-e-Azam, Mother India, Awara, Bobby, Devdas or Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge was a beef-eater or a spouse-beater?

So it isn’t about doing something that we don’t like. It’s about admitting to doing it.

Think of how much sense that makes.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram