Bee Gees biopic set at Paramount Pictures; Thor, Murder on the Orient Express filmmaker Kenneth Branagh to direct
Barry Gibb, the only surviving member of Bee Gees, will executive produce the film.
Thor famed Kenneth Branagh is set to direct a biopic based on the life of the Bee Gees band members. As per a report in Variety, Kenneth will direct the movie produced by Paramount Pictures.
Bee Gees was a music group with three brothers Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, and Maurice Gibb as its members. The movie has Barry as its executive producer. The musician was also involved in the making of The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, a documentary on their music group which featured on HBO. Ben Elton is writing the script.
Bee Gees was active for 45 years, however, after the death of their brother Maurice, Barry and Robin decided to disband and retire the group’s name in 2003. Almost six years later, Robin announced that the two brothers will get back together to revive Bee Gees but in 2012, Robin died after a battle with cancer.
Barry is the only surviving member of Bee Gees and will be involved in the narrative of the film. Previously, Barry had revealed the biopic can be expected within the next couple of years. The singer also said that the audience will see the world the way Barry saw it.
Reportedly, Bradley Cooper has been approached to play the role of the eldest Gibb sibling, Barry in this untitled movie. The Theory of Everything famed writer Anthony McCarten will also be involved with the biopic, reported Guardian.
Film producer Graham King, famous for Bohemian Rhapsody, is also producing the biopic via GK Films. Amblin Entertainment, the production company founded by Steven Spielberg, is producing the film along with Sister, the production firm of Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone.
