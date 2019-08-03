Bebaak: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film on Muslim Indian girls to be screened at IIFM

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sarah Hashmi-starrer Bebaak will be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, reports DNA. Though the film is yet to release in India, the feature seems to be garnering a lot of international attention.

Bebaak deals with the narrative of Indian Muslim girls who struggle to make something out of their lives, going above and beyond their circumstances. The publication states the word Bebaak translates to fearless. This, in fact, is in tandem with the theme of the festival this year, which begins from 8 August.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, IIFM's theme is courage in 2019. Bebaak deals with precisely that where the women protagonists portray grit to break out of the misogyny.

The feature has been penned and helmed by Shazia Iqbal, and presented by Anurag Kashyap.

Talking about the film's screening at IIFM, the publication quotes Shazia as saying, “IFFM is one of the best known Indian film festivals abroad and I am excited about Bebaak’s inclusion in the Documentary and Shorts program. For the last three months, Bebaak’s journey at the festivals has been satisfying as the film has got a phenomenal response, screening to packed, intrigued audiences full of questions about the issues of feminism, role of women in Religion and society as whole. I am glad the film has got opportunity to screen at so many festivals, managed to move people and even win a few awards. I am looking forward to presenting the film for IFFM audience."

