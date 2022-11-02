Argentina and Puerto Rico have legalized same-sex marriage in 2015 and 2010, and now, Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín — who won Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico respectively in 2020, have announced their marriage. They were in a secretive relationship for two years.

Taking to their Instagram account, they wrote- “After choosing to keep our relationship private, we open our doors to a special day. 28/10/22.”

The video that they shared with fans, is flooded with wishes and congratulatory messages for the newly married couple. They both could be seen twinning in white and celebrating the beginning of this new and beautiful chapter of their lives.

Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín met each other at the Miss Grand International 2020 and remained friends till the beauty contest lasted. And here’s how social media reacted to the news:

kind of obsessed with the fact that miss puerto rico🇵🇷 and miss argentina🇦🇷 just revealed that they got secretly married after meeting for the first time at the pageant pic.twitter.com/66x9G8dSHk — tony (@cerotez) November 1, 2022

and now they are getting married!!!!! 😩😩

Miss grand Puerto Rico 2020 Miss grand Argentina 2020

You guys make me believe, true love is still alive. Stay well, stay happy, enjoy each other. Best wishes 💖💖 pic.twitter.com/1DvVfAYzF4 — SmileyOfCharlotte 🐰❤️ (@CEsupport2) October 30, 2022

