Beauty queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín announce marriage after two years of dating

November 02, 2022
Argentina and Puerto Rico have legalized same-sex marriage in 2015 and 2010, and now, Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín — who won Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico respectively in 2020, have announced their marriage. They were in a secretive relationship for two years.

Taking to their Instagram account, they wrote- “After choosing to keep our relationship private, we open our doors to a special day. 28/10/22.”

The video that they shared with fans, is flooded with wishes and congratulatory messages for the newly married couple. They both could be seen twinning in white and celebrating the beginning of this new and beautiful chapter of their lives.

Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín met each other at the Miss Grand International 2020 and remained friends till the beauty contest lasted. And here’s how social media reacted to the news:

