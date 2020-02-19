Bear Grylls shares a sneak peek of Rajnikanth's 'blockbuster TV debut' with Into the Wild motion poster

Ahead of its television premiere, Rajnikanth's debut on Discovery's Into the Wild has created quite a buzz among fans. Host Bear Grylls, on Wednesday, shared a power packed motion poster featuring Thalaiva from the upcoming episode.

The poster sees the 45-year-old adventurer posing along with Rajinikanth on the bonnet of a jeep in the woods while they both smile looking at the camera. Along with the poster, Grylls also tweeted that it was a 'special' experience for him to work with the Padma Vibhushan awardee.

Check out the tweet here

Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/kFnkiw71S6 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

@rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way... #ThalaivaOnDiscovery @DiscoveryIN — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

A senior official of Bandipur forest department had earlier revealed to The New Indian Express that permits had been issued to the team to shoot on 28 January and 30 January for a span of six hours. Later, a report claimed that the actor suffered few minor injuries while filming, following which, the shoot for the day was wrapped up.

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appeared in the Discovery Channel show. This new edition of Man vs Wild will also feature Hollywood celebrities like Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer, and Dave Bautista, reports Indo-Asian News Service.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's latest release was Darbar, which released on the occasion of Pongal. Recently, Darbar became the Tamil megastar's fifth movie to surpass the Rs 200 crore mark.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2020 13:55:36 IST