Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch join voice cast of Apple TV+ animated series Harriet the Spy
Beanie Feldstein will voice Harriet, a fiercely independent, adventurous, curious 11-year-old girl living in New York City.
Actor Beanie Feldstein will voice star in Apple TV+' upcoming animated series Harriet the Spy.
The show, based on Louise Fitzhugh's classic children's book series of the same name, has received a series order from the streamer.
Besides Feldstein, actors Jane Lynch and Lacey Chabert will also voice featured in the series, Apple TV Plus said in a press release.
Set in 1960s New York City, the show will follow Harriet, a fiercely independent, adventurous, curious 11-year-old girl. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer she needs to know everything, and in order to know everything, she has to be a spy.
Lynch will voice the role of Ole Golly, Harriet’s larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny, while Chabert will play Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of smug, popular girls at Harriet’s school.
The series will be written and executive produced by Will McRobb, co-creator of the classic Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete & Pete. Sidney Clifton will produce the series.
Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John W. Hyde, Terissa Kelton, Wendy Moss-Klein and Nancy Steingard will serve as executive producers.
Titmouse Animation Studios will provide the animation for the series.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Money Heist, Netflix's Spanish hit, will come to an end after fifth season, confirms streaming platform
The shooting for Money Heist's fifth and final season will begin in Spain, Denmark, and Portugal soon.
Broadway musical Diana heads to Netflix as New York theatres remain closed due to coronavirus
Diana, which tells the story of the late Diana Spencer, started previews on Broadway in early March but never officially opened at the theatre
Salman Khan returns to host Bigg Boss season 14, shares a new teaser
The first promo of Bigg Boss 14 sees Salman Khan 'cultivating rice' at his Panvel farmhouse