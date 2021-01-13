BBC releases docuseries on Jiah Khan's death, available to watch only in UK

The first episode of the documentary, titled Death in Bollywood, was debuted on 11 January on BBC.

The first episode of Death in Bollywood, a three-part investigative docuseries on actor Jiah Khan's death has been released by BBC. The under-one-hour episode was unveiled on 11 January, and the consecutive episode will be released over three days till 13 January.

The series is only available in the UK for now.

Khan made a noticeable debut in Ram Gopal Varma's Nishabd opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Then she was seen in supporting roles in blockbuster films like Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini and Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull.

The actress was found dead in her Mumbai apartment in 2013. The death was later ruled as suicide by Mumbai Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In 2018, a court in Mumbai charged Sooraj Pancholi with abetting Khan's suicide.

Here's a timeline of events surrounding the mysterious demise of Khan

As per the description provided below the episodes, quoted by Yahoo Lifestyle, Khan's family feel several questions about her death remain unanswered.

"The police never found the tracksuit that Jiah was seen wearing on CCTV just 15 minutes before her death. They soon concluded that Jiah had been driven to suicide by her boyfriend. In Indian law, this is a crime, abetment of suicide, which carries a jail sentence of up to ten years. He denies the charge. Jiah’s mother Rabia hires a private forensic investigator, who raises questions about the forensic evidence and suggests that the police may have been too quick to conclude this was suicide. She is determined to fight on for what she sees as justice for Jiah."