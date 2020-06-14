You are here:

BBC drama Killing Eve faces backlash on Twitter for lack of ethnic diversity in their writer's room

FP Staff

Jun 14, 2020 10:25:58 IST

BBC's Killing Eve is facing backlash for what appears to be a lack of diversity in its writers room for season four.

Variety reports controversy arose on Saturday after one of the shows’ writers, Kayleigh Llewellyn, tweeted a now-deleted photo of a Zoom call, in which nine individuals could be seen raising a glass to the camera, predominately female but all white.

Killing Eve’s IMDB page reportedly lists the credits of every writer credited on the show, which lists 16 individual authors for episodes, including including executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge and author Luke Jennings, but does not include any writers of colour.

Twitter was quick to notice the indifference and criticised that the award-winning show’s lead, Sandra Oh, is of Asian heritage, but the lack of ethnic diversity in writer's room for season four is disappointing.

Check out a few reactions here

Each season of the BBC hit has spearheaded by a female showrunner, starting with Waller-Bridge for the debut season, then Emerald Fennel, then Suzanne Heathcote and the upcoming Laura Neal, writes Metro UK.

The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning show was recently nominated for four BAFTA TV Awards. Last year, it broke BAFTA records as the most nominated series in the awards’ history.

The show is based on the 'Codename Villanelle' novellas by Luke Jennings, who also oversaw its first season.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2020 10:25:58 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , jodie comer , Killing Eve , NowStreaming , Phoebe Waller-Bridge , Racism , Sandra Oh , Writer's Room


