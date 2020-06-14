BBC drama Killing Eve faces backlash on Twitter for lack of ethnic diversity in their writer's room

BBC's Killing Eve is facing backlash for what appears to be a lack of diversity in its writers room for season four.

Variety reports controversy arose on Saturday after one of the shows’ writers, Kayleigh Llewellyn, tweeted a now-deleted photo of a Zoom call, in which nine individuals could be seen raising a glass to the camera, predominately female but all white.

Killing Eve’s IMDB page reportedly lists the credits of every writer credited on the show, which lists 16 individual authors for episodes, including including executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge and author Luke Jennings, but does not include any writers of colour.

Twitter was quick to notice the indifference and criticised that the award-winning show’s lead, Sandra Oh, is of Asian heritage, but the lack of ethnic diversity in writer's room for season four is disappointing.

Check out a few reactions here

Y’all really be proudly sharing these non diverse writers room screenshots freely on the TL like it’s something to celebrate. https://t.co/n7cqWgZutj — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 12, 2020

du know how many writers i know in this room? the next cool generation + they don’t seem to give one fuck 😓 (i retweet not to stir - i know the exec v.well - im just tired of people pretending they care to ur face) https://t.co/6pkVxSapd0 — Dela-who...? (@Rachel_Delahay) June 13, 2020

With Sandra Oh literally making history as the first woman of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes and they can’t hire one non white person to help pen the story behind the scenes? Maybe they need to have a helpful conversation with @BeatsOrg https://t.co/rBtQVxT4Ac — Jacqueline (@jacqueawallace) June 13, 2020

the audacity to have an ASIAN lead... an ICONIC asian actress whose rise to fame was from her performance on an insanely popular show written by a BLACK woman... for a show whose writers room is all white? @killingeve you see... how this is weird, right? how that's off, right? https://t.co/croDcvrWEA — miya kodama (@_buttstallion) June 13, 2020

Killing Eve has an Asian lead, but the writers’ room doesn’t have a single Asian writer? pic.twitter.com/biHVOXCs9L — jes vũ (@jesthevu) June 12, 2020

Each season of the BBC hit has spearheaded by a female showrunner, starting with Waller-Bridge for the debut season, then Emerald Fennel, then Suzanne Heathcote and the upcoming Laura Neal, writes Metro UK.

The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning show was recently nominated for four BAFTA TV Awards. Last year, it broke BAFTA records as the most nominated series in the awards’ history.

The show is based on the 'Codename Villanelle' novellas by Luke Jennings, who also oversaw its first season.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2020 10:25:58 IST

