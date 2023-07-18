It seems like the audience can’t get enough of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and their upcoming film – Bawaal. The fandom for the actors and the anticipation for the film, has been soaring ever more since the release of the film’s songs – Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte and Dil Se Dil Tak. Trending on every music and social media platform, Bawaal’s songs have created quite the rage for the magnetic chemistry between the actors, who’ve been paired on-screen for the first time.

Already atop the watchlist of audiences from all over the globe, the creators just launched their third track from the film – Dilon Ki Doriyan, before it premieres on Friday, 21 July. Picturised to the grand wedding of Varun and Janhvi in the film, Dilon Ki Doriyan is an upbeat, peppy, dance number, which is sure to leave the audience humming, tapping their feet, and maybe even break into an impromptu dance with their loved ones.

Directed by the much acclaimed, visionary – Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Bawaal is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. Bawaal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide on 21 July.