Batman in his Batmobile gets pulled over by Canadian police — for a selfie: Today in Wait, What?

Batman gets busted in his Batmobile by the cops? Well, sort of.

A video, which has gone viral since it was uploaded last week, shows a starstruck police officer pull over a caped crusader in a replica Batmobile in Brompton, Canada.

The video shows the driver hop out of the car as the officer approaches him. However, in a surprise twist, all that the officer asks for is a selfie with the man pretending to be the legendary DC superhero.

Locally known as "The Brompton Batman," Stephen Lawrence has been putting on the Batman costume for many years, reports Global News.

Concerned that people were following him in his Batmobile and taking pictures, he asked the police officer for assistance for safety reasons. “I noticed that I was being tailed by a couple of cameras — I can tell when there are recordings happening of me driving — so I noticed at a stop light that a vehicle … was an OPP cruiser,” Lawrence told Global News. “If you start to pace beside me, it means that both of us can be put in jeopardy if something were to happen.”

The officer obliged of course but made sure to get a photo with Batman too in the process.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 15:46 PM