Batla House song 'Rula Diya': John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur are a couple on the brink of separation

Ahead of Batla House's release, the makers launched a new song titled 'Rula Diya.' Melancholic and haunting, this Ankit Tiwari composition sits perfectly with Prince Dubey's lyrics. At a juncture when duty and his profession come in between his personal life, John Abraham's character faces resistance from his wife, Nandita (played by Mrunal Thakur).

The song has been picturised in a flashback, oscillating from romantic memories between the couple and the on-going investigation. At a juncture in the song, both the husband and wife talk about separating. Nandita tells her husband that she'd expected him to stop her from leaving the house when John's character replies, "But why should I do that Nandita? You've made the right decision."

John Abraham shared the song on social media

Batla House is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008. Nikkhil Advani, who will direct the cop thriller, had said in March 2018 that he has acquired all the necessary NOCs for the film that follows the encounters of Indian Mujahideen terrorists in the Batla House locality of the national capital.

Two suspected terrorists were reportedly gunned down in the September 2008 shootout and two others were arrested while one escaped.

Known for appearing in patriotic dramas like Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate and his last release Romeo Akbar Walter, John will once again dabble in the genre with Batla House by essaying officer Sanjay Kumar Yada, who led the encounter.

Batla House is the second collaboration between Nikkhil Advani and John after Salaam-E-Ishq. The film also stars Prakash Raj and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 13:44:57 IST