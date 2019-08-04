You are here:

Batla House: John Abraham hosts special screening for Vice President Venkaiah Naidu ahead of release on 15 August

FP Staff

Aug 04, 2019 11:32:04 IST

John Abraham starrer Batla House was screened for Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday. The Vice President also took to Twitter and shared a few photographs in which he can be seen posing with John, director Nikkhil Advani, producer Bhushan Kumar and actress Mrunal Thakur.

Sending good wishes to the team, Naidu wrote that the makers explained him that the motivation behind the film was to uncover the truth of the incident that took place 11 years ago in Delhi.

Replying to Naidu's tweet, John said that he was "privileged to have met the honorable Vice President."

Batla House is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008. Nikkhil, who is directing the cop thriller, had said in March 2018 that he has acquired all the necessary NOCs for the film that follows the encounters of alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorists in the Batla House locality of the national capital. Two suspected terrorists were reportedly gunned down in the September 2008 shootout, two others were arrested while one accused escaped.

The film is slated to release this Independence Day and will clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal. Season 2 of Netflix's first Indian Original, Sacred Games, is also releasing on the same day.

