Batla House: John Abraham hosts special screening for Vice President Venkaiah Naidu ahead of release on 15 August

John Abraham starrer Batla House was screened for Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday. The Vice President also took to Twitter and shared a few photographs in which he can be seen posing with John, director Nikkhil Advani, producer Bhushan Kumar and actress Mrunal Thakur.

Check out the Twitter posts here

Actors Shri John Abraham and Shri Mrunal Thakur along with the Director Shri Nikkhil Advani and the team of the film #BatlaHouse called on me, in New Delhi today. @TheJohnAbraham @mrunal0801 @nikkhiladvani @BatlaHouseFilm pic.twitter.com/mhZzWGa4NZ — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 3, 2019

Sending good wishes to the team, Naidu wrote that the makers explained him that the motivation behind the film was to uncover the truth of the incident that took place 11 years ago in Delhi.

They explained to me that the motivation for the film was to uncover the truth of the incident that took place 11 years ago in the Batla House area in Delhi. My best wishes to the entire team. @BatlaHouseFilm @TheJohnAbraham @mrunal0801 @nikkhiladvani #BatlaHouse pic.twitter.com/k3qhC1CI3o — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 3, 2019

Replying to Naidu's tweet, John said that he was "privileged to have met the honorable Vice President."

Privileged to have met the honorable @VPSecretariat 🇮🇳and show him glimpses of our film #BatlaHouse https://t.co/3DP2yGS8Tx — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) August 3, 2019

Batla House is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008. Nikkhil, who is directing the cop thriller, had said in March 2018 that he has acquired all the necessary NOCs for the film that follows the encounters of alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorists in the Batla House locality of the national capital. Two suspected terrorists were reportedly gunned down in the September 2008 shootout, two others were arrested while one accused escaped.

The film is slated to release this Independence Day and will clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal. Season 2 of Netflix's first Indian Original, Sacred Games, is also releasing on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2019 11:32:04 IST