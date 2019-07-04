You are here:

Barot House: Amit Sadh's upcoming suspense drama to premiere on 7 August on Zee5

Amit Sadh, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Gold, will feature in Zee5's original film, Barot House.

Barot House is a dark, gripping story inspired by true events. Written by Sanjeev K Jha, the film follows the Barot family and the unexpected events which surround them. A suspense drama with many twists and turns, it has been helmed by Bugs Bhargava.

The feature, starring Sadh and Manjari Faddnis, also showcases power packed performances by talented child artists namely Aaryan Menghji, Kiearra Soni and Kisha Arora. The film has been produced by Ten Years Younger Productions LLP, Dhirajj Walks of Art Pvt and New Born Films LLP

Sadh shared the film's first look on social media, which shows a happy family of four posing for a selfie.

Check out the first look of Zee5's Barot House

The actor also shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the film.

Been an emotional few weeks. Spent the last couple of days shooting despite the rain. Wait to hear more tomorrow #comingsoon@ManjariFadnis @ZEE5Premium @zenbugs @cinesanjeev pic.twitter.com/0A0ydCfGSP — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 3, 2019

The film went on floors this June and has been shot extensively in Daman.

Sadh made his acting debut on the silver screen with the critically acclaimed Kai Po Che in 2013. A re-telling of Chetan Bhagat's Three Mistakes of My Life, Kai Po Che brought in praises from across the board for Sadh's portrayal of the character of Omkar Shashtri, one of the three protagonists. The film also featured Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao.

Sadh also made his digital debut in 2018 with the Amazon Prime Original series, Breathe.

Barot House adds to the original content library of ZEE5 and is slated to release on 7 August.

