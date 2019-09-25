You are here:

Bard of Blood premiere: Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Parineeti Chopra attend Netflix show screening

Netflix's forthcoming Indian Original series Bard of Blood is all set to premiere this Friday on 27 September on the streaming platform. Ahead of its premiere, the show had a special screening on Monday in Mumbai.

The event was attended by several Bollywood celebs, including producer Shah Rukh Khan, and actors Parineeti Chopra and Sohum Shah, along with the lead stars of the show Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, and Vineet Kumar Singh.

View this post on Instagram 23.09.2019 🌹 Premiere of Bard of Blood @netflix_in @redchilliesent A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) on Sep 24, 2019 at 11:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram

‪Premiere night of #BardOfBlood with co-actors, director, writer,‬ ‪producer and one & only @iamsrk sir.‬ ‪Missing other members of the team, specially @msc_tewari & @chirucam #Manoj in this frame.‬ ‪Thank you team BOB 🙏

A post shared by Viineet Kumar (@itsvineetsingh) on Sep 24, 2019 at 7:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram More pictures of King Khan At #BardofBlood Premiere ❤❤❤🔥😍 A post shared by Sara _Khan_ (@fangirl_of_srk) on Sep 24, 2019 at 9:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

handsome ❤❤😍😍🔥🔥#BardofBlood Premiere

A post shared by Sara _Khan_ (@fangirl_of_srk) on Sep 24, 2019 at 9:10pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

King Khan arrives at the #BardofBlood Premiere ❤

A post shared by Sara _Khan_ (@fangirl_of_srk) on Sep 24, 2019 at 9:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Gorgeous @parineetichopra at the premier of #bardofblood A post shared by Digital Bollywood (@digitalbollywood) on Sep 24, 2019 at 6:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

HD Pics: The dashing King Khan at the premier of @RedChilliesEnt's first web series #BardOfBlood 🔥

A post shared by ShahRukhKhan.Com 🔵 (@itssrk1) on Sep 24, 2019 at 1:51pm PDT

Bard of Blood also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Rajit Kapoor in pivotal roles. Based on Bilal Siddiqi's 2015 espionage novel of the same name, the series follows an ex-Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent Kabir Anand (Hashmi), who returns to a covert mission with analyst Isha (Sobhita) and another sleeper agent Veer Singh (Vineet), to rescue four RAW agents captured in Balochistan. Bard of Blood is created by Bilal and Gaurav Verma, and is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

