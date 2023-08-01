Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is now officially Margot Robbie’s biggest box-office hit, as it has beaten ‘Suicide Squad‘ by a big margin. DC’s Suicide Squad minted over $746 million in its lifetime run whereas ‘Barbie‘ has made around $780 million so far.

About Barbie

What if a doll that belonged to an imaginary world stepped into a real world? The idea sounds zany and writer-director Greta Gerwig along with Noah Baumbach put it out equally boisterously in their film Barbie. Google the film and the page will turn pink. It’s a very catchy marketing strategy and as the trailer says- If you like Barbie, you’ll watch the film, if you hate Barbie, you’ll watch the film. One would wonder why the makers say so. As the story progresses, one gets a hang of the claim, it’s surely not pompousness.

Barbie develops bad breath, flat feet, and cellulite one morning and all hell breaks loose. The excessiveness of the extravagant frames (mostly filled with the colour pink) never become a hindrance as the pacing remains swift and the humour smart and silly. A breathless monologue by America Ferrera on womanhood, sacrifices, and everything in general roars, so do many lines about patriarchy and women’s rights and choices. It’s ingenious of Gerwig to weave all these chaotic and contrasting elements into one narrative and make you chuckle and contemplate at the same time.

There’s a scene in the film where the central character played by Margot Robbie is trying to escape from the Mattel office and enters a room with an old lady waiting for her. The same lady enters the scene in the climax and reveals herself to be the creator of the Barbie dolls. She also asks Robbie if she’d like to be a human. She’s none other than Ruth Handler; and here’s everything you need to know about her and the legacy she created for herself.