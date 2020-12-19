Barack Obama's favourite films, TV series of 2020 include Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Boys

Barack Obama has shared his annual list of favourite films and shows, which features Soul, Nomadland and Mrs America, among others.

Barack Obama, former President of the United States, took to his Twitter to share a list of his favourite films and television shows of 2020.

Obama said being stuck inside for most of this year, he has expanded the list to include visual storytelling that he enjoyed in 2020, regardless of format.

Among the list of the films, the former US President mentioned Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom first.

Obama also watched Nomadland, directed by Chloé Zhao, starring Frances McDormand as Fern. The film is about a woman dealing with the death of her husband and the economic crisis. She travels across the US in a van, looking out for jobs.

The list also includes Pixar's Soul, which is about a middle-aged music teacher Joe Gardner who waits all his life for his big break.

The former US President also added Let Him Go starring Margaret Blackledge in the list of the films that he watched.

Better Call Saul tops the list of TV shows watched by Obama in 2020. The Bob Odenkirk-led TV series’ fifth season was aired this year. It was followed by The Queen’s Gambit that is being shown on Netflix.

TV series The Boys based on Karl Urban’s dark comic book was also among the TV shows watched by the former US President in 2020. He also added The Last Dance and Mrs America, starring Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne and Sarah Paulson, in the list of TV series that he watched.

Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format. pic.twitter.com/a8BS8jDkSs — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2020

Every year, Obama shares lists of different things that he loved in that particular year.