Barack Obama, Michelle hire new creative executives for production company after Netflix deal

Former US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama have gone ahead and hired two more executives for their Higher Ground Productions, reports Variety.

The production house cracked a deal with streaming giant Netflix the previous year for a multi-year agreement. Higher Ground is thus developing a team beforehand. Swaminathan and Davis (the company's previous employees) will be joined by Qadriyyah “Q” Shamsid-Deen who will serve as a creative executive for the company.

The publication quoted a portion of the statement where Obama describes their employees as "masterful storytellers". “With Higher Ground Productions, we hope to bring people together around common values and uncommon stories — and Priya, Tonia and Q are precisely the people to bring that vision to life. They’re masterful storytellers. They’re veterans in the industry. And they not only bring their unique perspectives and life experiences to every project, but they’re committed to finding new voices who have their own stories to tell. Michelle and I couldn’t be more excited about the team we’re assembling.”

The Obamas entered the world of showbiz in 2018 with their production house, and subsequent deal with Netflix. Obama has also stated in the past that he would like to develop shows with Netflix that enable him to train the world leaders of tomorrow.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 10:15:09 IST