Bappi Lahiri tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital as 'precautionary measure'
Bappi Lahiri was detected with 'mild COVID-19 symptoms', his daughter and singer Rema Lahiri Bansal confirmed
Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital after the veteran was detected with "mild COVID symptoms", his daughter and singer Rema Lahiri Bansal said.
The 68-year-old singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital as a "precautionary measure," according to the statement issued by his spokesperson late Wednesday night.
"Bappi Da has exercised immense precaution but has been detected with mild COVID symptoms. He has been admitted under the care of Dr Udwadia at Breach Candy Hospital purely as a precautionary measure due to his age. He will be fine and home soon. Thank you for keeping him in your prayers always," Rema Lahiri Bansal said in the statement.
On 17 March, Bappi Lahiri, known for his work in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi, had posted on Instagram that he had pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mumbai reported 5,399 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 4,14,773.
also read
Vikrant Massey tests positive for coronavirus, reveals he's under self-quarantine
"I'm taking the prescribed medications, adequate rest and am currently doing fine," Vikrant Massey wrote in his post.
Far from Hollywood's template of happy endings, American writers, scholars weigh in on how life might be post pandemic
The kind of finish that the coronavirus has in store for weary Americans has no distinct ending. That’s a hard pill to swallow for a nation long trained — in some cases quite literally — to expect well-defined and often optimistic conclusions to tortuous sagas.
Regal Cinemas, second-largest theatre chain of US, to reopen from 2 April with limited seating capacity
Regal Cinema has also signed a deal with Warner Bros to have a 45-day exclusive theatrical window for their new releases.