Bappi Lahiri pens book of his songs, poems, titled We Are One World: Peace, Love and Harmony

Renowned music composer Bappi Lahiri has penned a book which consists of his songs and poems which he dedicates to "communal amity", reports the Mumbai Mirror. The book titled We Are One World: Peace, Love and Harmony will be released in the UK, the US and Canada.

The composer stated that he had been working on the book for the past five years. He mentioned he always wanted to do something for humanity by propagating the message of harmony and love. Lahiri believes his hit track from Sharaabi titled 'De De Pyaar De' did precisely that and he would like to continue the same. The composer spoke about his book from Los Angeles, where he is currently working to score an international film titled Dark Land.

Lahiri added that his inspiration has always been Mother Teresa who had showered her blessings on him, yet at the same time, made him realise that while he had succeeded in life, making a name for himself, he has failed to do anything for slum kids. “That’s when I made my film Slum Stars and got some kids from the slums to sing for it. If this book does well, I’ll build a school for them,” he said.

When questioned whether he would want to make songs of the poems in the book and release them, he said that he had already launched one on YouTube and will start composing the remaining ones after he returns to India.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 15:03 PM