Bappi Lahiri confirms singing two duets with Lady Gaga, says collab song with Akon to release soon

Music composer Bappi Lahiri recently completed 50 years in the business, and is showing no sign of slowing down. The veteran musician has spoken to Mirror from Los Angeles, and states he has just completed recording a couple of songs with Lady Gaga.

“Yes, two duets, with her singing in English and me in Hindi in my inimitable style. We are now waiting for the release to be greenlit, hopefully by the year-end. I also collaborated with Akon two months ago. That song should also be out soon," confirms Lahiri.

On being questioned further about his collaborations, the singer was tight-lipped, and said more details would follow in good time.

Lahiri's fame does not seem to stop there. Welsh DJ, producer, and two-time DJ Awards winner Jamie Jones and duo The Martinez Brothers have come together for their debut two-tracker album, titled Bappi. The songs feature remakes of Lahiri's chartbusters, such as 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy'.

Check out a glimpse of the tracks

British-Sri Lankan rapper MIA. also used the score in Kala, her 2007 album, and the song also featured in the climax sequence of the Adam Sandler movie You Don’t Mess With The Zohan. The song has an immense following in countries like China, Korea, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan, and has found a place even in cover versions by Russians and Tibetan musicians. Baimurat Allaberiyev, an Uzbek local, got a role in a Russian film after a video of him singing 'Jimmy' garnered considerable traffic online. Check out posts by Bappi Lahiri

View this post on Instagram At my musicroom A post shared by Bappi Lahiri (@bappilahiri_official_) on Jul 20, 2019 at 8:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Loved It! Appreciate it @arreindia #bappilahiri #fanart #article

A post shared by Bappi Lahiri (@bappilahiri_official_) on Jul 5, 2019 at 3:23am PDT

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019 10:33:27 IST