Bangladeshi actor Dipjol on Pathaan's release in his country: 'Hindi films have many vulgar songs and scenes'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been creating waves across the country and has emerged as one of the biggest films to date. Not just in India, Pathaan is making noise outside the country, leaving fans all excited and happy over the actor’s comeback. Besides all the successes the film has received, Pathaan has also faced a lot of controversies, right from the very beginning, before and after its release. From political outfits making personal attacks to death threats and continuous calls for boycotts, the film indeed became a ‘victim of controversies’. Speaking of which, ahead of Pathaan’s release in Bangladesh, another trouble is on its way for the makers.

Is Pathaan’s Bangladesh release in trouble?

Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is all set to release in Bangladesh, to become the first film to hit theatres after the country’s government put a ban on the release of Bollywood films in 2014. While the release date is yet to be confirmed, the film has already started witnessing a lot of protests across the country.

Joining in the line of protests, Bangladeshi actor Dipjol has also expressed his displeasure over the film’s release. As reported by The Daily Star, the actor raised concerns and said that the release of Hindi films will severely affect regional films. “In the past few months, some of our films have done extremely well in the theatres and it has helped people to come to the cinema hall. Our audience wants to see movies with their family which represents our tradition,” he added.

He further also criticised the ‘vulgar content’ of Hindi films and said that the ‘vulgar songs and scenes’ don’t go with the country’s social culture.

“We present a more clean and family-oriented source to our audience and try to give moral lessons to our audience in the form of entertainment,” he added.

Speaking about the film’s successful run, Pathaan has entered its fifth week on a positive note with more box office numbers coming its way. It has already grossed over Rs 1,000 crores globally and has collected over Rs 500 crores domestically.

