Bandobast teaser: Suriya plays a master of disguises in action drama, also featuring Mohanlal, Arya, Boman Irani

FP Staff

Jul 07, 2019 11:13:22 IST

Bandobast's upcoming teaser is out and Tamil star Suriya plays a man on the loose, a master of disguises, and a man of mysteries. Mohanlal plays the Prime Minister in the film, gearing up for what he calls a "nasty political game." Andhra Pradesh politics is referred to in the teaser when it's stated that the state would turn into a desert while all focus is turned to making India a global super power.

Caste politics may also be an ongoing theme in Bandobast, since Nagineedu's character is seen reprimanding someone for speaking like a 'naxal.'

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati congratulated Bandobast's team on the teaser and shared the video on social media.

A KV Anand directorial, the film is slated to release in August. It also features Arya, Sayyesha Saigal, Boman Irani, Samuthirakani. Harris Jayaraj has scored music for the action-drama.

Produced by Lyca Productions's Subaskaran, Bandobast has been written by PKP and Sri Ramakrishna.

Watch the teaser here

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 11:13:22 IST

