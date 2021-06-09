In Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2, Seema Biswas plays the Indian Prime Minister.

Manoj Bajpayee and Seema Biswas, who worked together in the 1994 film Bandit Queen, reunited after almost 25 years for the second season of Amazon Prime India's The Family Man.

While Bajpayee plays a spy in the show, Biswas had a special appearance as the Indian Prime Minister in the second season. This distinction was brought to notice by the film Twitter account named, Cinema Rare.

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Bandit Queen is a biographical film based on the life of Phoolan Devi. Biswas played the titular character and Bajpayee was seen in the supporting role of a small-time dacoit. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, and was premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, the second season of The Family Man opened to rave reviews. Created by filmmakers Raj & DK, the show follows the journey of Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee), an ordinary middle-class man with a secret identity as a senior analyst in the fictional Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), an organisation part of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India. The series tracks him flitting between the roles of agent and the family man—protecting the country from terrorists by day and being the unassuming husband and father at night.

