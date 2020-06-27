Bandini actor Shardul Pandit asks for work in Instagram post, admits he used to take steroids to maintain physique

Shardul Pandit revealed he had started taking steroids after suggestions that he needed to gain muscles. However, this only led him to suffer three relapses of jaundice.

Television actor Shardul Pandit has shared a post on Instagram chronicling his battle with depression, substance abuse and financial crisis.

According to a report in India Today, the actor, who started his career with the television show Bandini alongside Ronit Roy, has been out of work for the last eight months and has had to shift to Indore.

The young actor shared an earnest post on his Instagram speaking up about his ordeal, saying he would be grateful if anything would materialise out of him asking for work.

He added that he could have ended up dead, but was lucky to have friends who held him when he could have tripped and urged him to go home. Among the friends he said helped him are actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita.

Read Pandit's post here

In the post, Shardul mentioned how he started taking steroids after suggestions that he needs to gain muscles. However, this only led him to suffer three relapses of jaundice.

In an earlier interview with Times of India, Shardul had revealed that he had been unwell for almost a year and had to let go of the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

"I was offered a web series before the lockdown, but I have no clue what’s happening on that front. I was already facing a financial crunch, and my savings, too, dried up during these three months," he said.

The actor last featured in 2018 TV serial Siddhi Vinayak.

He has also acted in Kitani Mohabbat Hai (Season 2) and Kuldeepak.