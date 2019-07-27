You are here:

Balika Vadhu actor Avinash Mukherjee confirms engagement with Miss India Saloni Luthra

Avinash Mukherjee, who played Jagdish in Balika Vadhu, has recently confirmed his relationship with Miss India Saloni Luthra, reports Pinkvilla. The couple opens up about their relationship and divulges details.

Avinash says he approached Saloni initially for work-related purposes. Saloni had recommended someone else's name but Avinash insisted that he wanted the job done by only her. That, the couple confesses, was the beginning of their bond.

The couple also says that their respective parents are quite comfortable with their partners. Avinash's mother has already met Saloni while Saloni's parents allow them to go on solo trips since they are confident of the two.

Saloni says she was never aware of his popular show Balika Vadhu, or the fact that Avinash played Jagya.

Avinash says he proposed to Saloni at 4 am n the morning since that was the Brahma Muhurta, the moment when Lord Brahma wakes up. This, Avinash thought, would be an appropriate time to propose.

Talking about what makes them tick, Avinash adds that they ought to know each other's needs and grow together as a couple.

