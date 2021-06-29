Balika Vadhu, which dealt with the practice of child marriages in India, has gone on floors in Rajasthan for a second season.

After Sasural Simar Ka, Colors TV is all set to bring back another iconic show very soon. On Sunday, the channel shared the first teaser of the second season of Balika Vadhu.

What is the show about?

The first season of Balika Vadhu, featuring Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee in lead roles, was set in rural Rajasthan and revolved around the life of a child bride transitioning from her childhood to womanhood. The show ran from .

The first instalment of Balika Vadhu ran from 2008-2016 and was a huge success. Gor and Mukherjee became household names after playing the roles of Anandi and Jagdish, respectively. After a generation leap in 2010, late Pratyusha Banerjee and Shashank Vyas entered the show as grown-up Anand and Jagdish. Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Shukla was also a part of Balika Vadhu. He played the role of Anandi's second husband Shiv. After playing Anandi for three years, Banerjee quit the show in 2013 and was replaced by Toral Rasputra. Surekha Sikri, Anup Soni, Smita Bansal, Neha Marda among others played important roles in the first season.

As per the promo, the second season of the show will also focus on the practice of child marriages in India.

Watch the promo here

Balika Vadhu 2 promo features a little girl dressed in Rajasthani attire who is seen walking towards her mother using a wooden walker. While playing with her daughter, the mother says, ‘We will have to find a beautiful prince for our princess’. Later, the girl is shown as a child bride. The voice-over then states that child marriage is still among the biggest social evils and another Anandi has now taken birth to stop it.

While the show is making a comeback on Colors TV, the premiere date is not yet out.

Has the second season gone on floors?

As per reports, the cast and crew of Balika Vadhu 2 started the shoot in Rajasthan last week. The team will soon move to Mumbai. Young actors Vansh Sayani (Baal Veer) and Shreya Patel (Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha) are expected to play the lead pair. While Ketki Dave, Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Anshul Trivedi, Supriya Shukla, Seema Mishra will reportedly be seen playing pivotal roles. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.