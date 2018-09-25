Balabhaskar's daughter dies in road accident in Thiruvananthapuram; violinist, wife remain critical

Renowned violinist Balabhaskar and his family met with a major car accident on Tuesday morning in Pallipuram, near Thiruvananthapuram. While the musician and his wife are currently in a critical condition in a private hospital, their two-year-old daughter Tejaswi passed away, as per multiple preliminary reports. The family was on their way back from the Vadakkum Nathan temple in Thrissur, according to a report by ibtimes.co.in.

According to a statement released by the police, the family's driver dozed off while driving and the car hit a tree. “We assume that the driver dozed off, which caused the accident. The family was returning from Thrissur after visiting a temple,” Mangalapuram police told The News Minute.

The highway police rushed to the spot to save them and managed to transport the musician and his wife to a nearby hospital. Their driver Arjun also suffered injuries and has been admitted to the same hospital. The news report also quotes Asianet to claim that both Balabhaskar and his wife Lakshmi are currently on ventilator. Doctors are now planning to perform some critical surgical procedures on the violinist as he already suffers from several spinal injuries.

Other than being an accomplished violinist, Balabhaskar is also a music director and has worked in several Malayalam films.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 11:25 AM