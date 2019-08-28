Bala teaser: UP Police shares humorous take on Ayushmann Khurrana's film to promote road safety

The teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, Bala, has created quite a buzz among netizens. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film narrates a tale about a guy who is balding prematurely, and his struggles to deal with it.

While fans are in awe of the actor who chose to go for an unconventional role, the official Twitter handle of UP police decides to take humorous route, and also promotes road safety awareness with the teaser. The handle posts a short clip from the teaser along with a caption that reads, “That is why one must always wear a helmet!”

Check out the tweet here

However, this is not the first time UP police has impressed its followers with their social media posts. Earlier last year, they had used a Tinder clip to convey a message about consent.

Bala also stars Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Saurabh Shukla, Javed Jaffrey, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. The film will mark Ayushmann and Yami's second collaboration after Vicky Donor. The duo has reunited after a gap of seven years.

Dinesh Vijain's Maddock Films will produce the film, who said in a statement, “Bala is entertaining witty and lovable, and we have a great cast to tell this story."

Early, in June, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana assistant director Kamal Kant Chandra had earlier filed a complaint in Bombay High Court alleging that Khurrana, Kaushik, and Vijan had plagiarised the crux of the story — a prematurely balding man — from Chandra's project, titled Wig. A day after Chandra filed a complaint under IPC Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust), Khurrana has released a statement via his legal team, claiming that there has been a "malafide distortion of actual facts."

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 10:28:53 IST