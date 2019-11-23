Bala crosses 100 cr mark: Happy I could contribute towards growth of film industry, says Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana’s dream run at the box office has continued with Bala as he delivered his seventh hit in a row. With Bala now crossing Rs 100 crore at the box office, it becomes Ayushmann’s third Rs 100 crore blockbuster of his career and his second Rs 100 crore hit this year itself after Dream Girl. The film has made Rs 100.15 crore.

#Bala is 💯 Not Out... Continues to attract ample footfalls at multiplexes... [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 100.15 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2019

The versatile star is ecstatic with Bala’s run at the box office. “Every artiste wants their film to reach the maximum number of people, entertain them and leave them with a thought or a message to take home. I have been fortunate enough to find such brilliant scripts at the first place and backed them whole-heartedly. While I have always believed in the concept of art for art sake, I do realise that for an industry to thrive and grow, it is necessary that the films do really well. So, more than my personal milestones of 100 crore hits, I’m happy that I could contribute towards the growth of my industry as well as present some really good films to audiences in the process," Khurrana says in a statement.

Bala has become Ayushmann Khurrana's third film, after Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl, to cross the Rs 40 crore mark in opening weekend earnings. When the film mints Rs 100 crore, it will become Khurrana and Yami Gautam's third film and Bhumi Pednekar's second to reach the milestone.

Bhumi Pednekar's character received backlash as she wore heavy make-up to reach the dusky skin tone required in the story. However, in an interview, the actress said that her decision to take up the role has been called "brave" by some.

"Everyone has been telling me that I have been brave to play this role but I have been telling them that I see myself as an artist, someone who wants to shed herself and become a character in the film because that’s what is important. I can’t always be thinking about how I’m looking on screen because I will do a disservice to the vision of the film and the character I have willingly chosen to do," she told Deccan Chronicle.

