Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's social comedy crosses Rs 100 crore mark in Week 3

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone at the box office. The slice-of-life film, depicting the travails of a young man battling premature balding, is slowly making its way to the hearts of the audience. The film, also featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, earned a total of Rs 102.65 crore as of Saturday (23 November).

In its third week, the film earned Rs 1.35 crore on Friday and Rs 2.50 crore on Saturday.

Check out the box office figures here

Bala has become Ayushmann Khurrana's third film, after Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl, to cross the Rs 40 crore mark in opening weekend earnings. With the Rs 100 crore milestone, the film marks Khurrana and Yami Gautam's third film and Bhumi Pednekar's second to enter the coveted club.

Khurran, ecstatic with Bala’s run at the box office, said in a statement, “Every artiste wants their film to reach the maximum number of people, entertain them and leave them with a thought or a message to take home. I have been fortunate enough to find such brilliant scripts at the first place and backed them whole-heartedly. While I have always believed in the concept of art for art sake, I do realise that for an industry to thrive and grow, it is necessary that the films do really well. So, more than my personal milestones of 100 crore hits, I’m happy that I could contribute towards the growth of my industry as well as present some really good films to audiences in the process."

Bala marks the third collaboration between Khurrana and Pednekar after Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). It also marks the second collaboration between Khurrana and Gautam after Vicky Donor (2012).

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2019 10:52:09 IST