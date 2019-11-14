Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's film makes Rs 66.93 cr after day 6

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala has registered Rs 66.93 crore at the Indian box office after Wednesday.

The collections of the last day took a dip after the extended weekend figures of Rs 8.26 crore on Monday and Rs 9.52 crore on Tuesday. Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on social media.

Check out the box office performance of Bala

Adarsh adds despite the fall in the Wednesday collections, the film is expected to do considerably well, owing to controlled economics.

The Amar Kaushik directorial, which also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, cruised past the Rs 50 crore mark on its fourth day of release, registering a sum total of Rs 52.21 crore on Monday, which was probably because of the extended weekend (kind of) owing to Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The opening day collections of Bala also peaked, and made it Ayushmann's highest-grossing film (in terms of its opening day figures), followed by Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, and the like.

Bala charts the journey of a prematurely balding man, and the various insecurities that creep into his character because of that. While Yami plays his love interest, Bhumi is seen as Bala's childhood friend, who almost works as his conscience in the film.

The film also features Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa, and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles. Bala marks Ayushmann and Yami's second collaboration after Vicky Donor. The duo reunited after a gap of seven years.

Ayushmann has also worked with Bhumi in the past. The two have shared screen space in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 10:55:17 IST