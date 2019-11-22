Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's comedy inches closer to the Rs 100 cr mark

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala is gradually inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The slice-of-film depicting the travails of a young man battling premature balding, is slowly making its place in the hearts of the audience. The film, also featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, earned a total of Rs 98.80 crore as of Thursday (third week).

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh notes that the film will cross the Rs 100 crore mark by its third Friday at the box office. The film had earned a total of Rs 72.24 crore in its first week, while it raked in Rs 26.56 crore in its second.

Check out the box office collections of Bala

Bala has become Ayushmann Khurrana's third film, after Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl, to cross the Rs 40 crore mark in opening weekend earnings. When the film mints Rs 100 crore, it will become Khurrana and Gautam's third film and Pednekar's second to reach the milestone.

Pednekar's character received backlash as she wore heavy make-up to reach the dusky skin tone required in the story. However, in an interview, the actress said that her decision to take up the role has been called "brave" by some.

"Everyone has been telling me that I have been brave to play this role but I have been telling them that I see myself as an artist, someone who wants to shed herself and become a character in the film because that’s what is important. I can’t always be thinking about how I’m looking on screen because I will do a disservice to the vision of the film and the character I have willingly chosen to do," she told Deccan Chronicle.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 13:16:13 IST