Soon after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan announced a sequel to his 2015 hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kabir Khan, who had directed the first film recently revealed that the script or idea of the film is not ready yet.

In a recent interview with India Today, Kabir Khan opened up on the topic of the sequel, stating that neither the script has been written, nor the idea has been formed to date. "That announcement is something that Salman did. Neither the script is written, nor has the idea been formed really. There is literally nothing right now we can talk about,” the Ek Tha Tiger director said.

On Sunday (19 December), the Sultan actor made an announcement during the RRR pre-release event in Mumbai. In the presence of ace filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar, as well as actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt, the Radhe actor declared that a sequel to his hit 2015 movie is in the works.

Further in the event, the superstar asserted that he has a strong bond with Rajamouli and his family. The actor also added that Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad had penned Bajrangi Bhaijaan, adding that the two will be working again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

Also, when Karan Johar asked if Khan was confirming the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan during the event, the Wanted star quickly responded that currently, the focus should be on RRR and nothing else.

For the unversed, the much-awaited RRR is scheduled to hit theatres on 7 January, 2022. Meanwhile, Kabir Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film 83, which features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The sports drama revolves around the Indian cricket team's win in the 1983 ICC World Cup.

On the career front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 in the works, where he will reprise his role as R&AW agent Avinash Singh Rathore for the third time. Meanwhile, the Dabangg star is also currently hosting Bigg Boss 15 on Colors TV.