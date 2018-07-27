Bahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan writer V Vijayendra Prasad to produce films, web series with Eros International

Baahubali writer V Vijayendra Prasad and Eros International Media Ltd have partnered to jointly produce, develop and distribute original content in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Eros and Vijayendra Prasad last worked together for Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

#BreakingNews: Eros and #Baahubali and #BajrangiBhaijaan writer V Vijayendra Prasad join hands... Eros and Prasad agree to partner and jointly develop scripts, greenlight projects, produce and distribute films and web series across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages... contd. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2018

Applauded for his work in movies like Baahubali, Makhkhi and Magadheera, Prasad has already penned ten stories, which will take shape on screen under this partnership. The content will be for both cinema and web medium.

To bring these stories to life, the joint venture has also identified eight to 10 leading directors under its umbrella that will be announced soon.

These stories include a family action thriller by acclaimed Telugu director Sukumar, another thriller in Tamil and Telugu by S S Kanchi and Sriman, making his Hindi directorial debut under the joint venture, a press release said.

"I am truly delighted to be associated with a leading studio like Eros International, who are undisputed leaders with the best global marketing and distribution infrastructure and I hope this announcement is the beginning of a long and successful journey together in presenting films that will be appreciated," Prasad said in a statement.

Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International Media Ltd, said they were looking forward to create original content with best of the talent.

"It is an honour to collaborate with Vijayendra Prasad ji and we are thrilled to embark on this journey. His stories coupled with the vision of some of the best directors in the country being added to our content offering will strengthen our position as the destination for the finest cinematic experience.

"Our aim is to constantly create lasting IPs by collaborating with leading talent across Hindi and regional industries and delivering the best in entertainment," Lulla said.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 10:51 AM