Baghban actress Arzoo Govitrikar accuses husband of domestic violence, files police complaint

Bollywood actress Arzoo Govitrikar has filed a police complaint against husband Siddharth Sabbarwal accusing him of domestic violence. Govitrikar has registered a police complaint in Mumbai Worli police station. Arzoo also submitted a CCTV footage which showed the accused allegedly manhandling the complaint, under the influence of alcohol.

On 19 February, Mumbai Police registered a case against the accused under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 498 (Husband or relative of husband of woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504, 506 (offence of criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, act or gesture to insult woman's modesty). In her complaint, the actress alleged she was manhandled by her husband often and also verbally abused her for months.

According to the complaint, on 15 February, an argument flared-up between the couple over her husband's alcohol issues. Following the argument, Sabbarwal allegedly manhandled Govitrikar and locked her inside the washroom. Sabbarwal also threatened to cause danger to her family members, the complaint further alleged.

Govitrikar has worked in serials like Naagin and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and she was also seen in the film Baghban. Police said it has not so far apprehended the guilty in the case. An investigation is underway.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 19:40:51 IST