Michaela Cole, who played a sexual assault survivor in I May Destroy You, dedicated her Leading Actress win to the show's intimacy director Ita O’Brien.

The winners of the BAFTA TV awards were announced at a hybrid event filmed at London’s Television Centre and hosted by Richard Ayoade. Keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, only nominees of the main categories were present in person, while others tuned in virtually.

Michaela Cole's BBC and HBO drama show I May Destroy You won two awards — for best mini-series and leading actress — at the event. Cole dedicated her second BAFTA to intimacy coordinator Ita O’Brien. The show depicts the impact of sexual assault on survivors and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India.

"I want to dedicate this award to the director of intimacy Ita O’Brien. Thank you for your existence in our industry, for making the space safe for creating physical, emotional, and professional boundaries so that we can make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process," said the actor, according to Variety.

Other winners include Paul Mescal as Leading Actor for Normal People, Aimee Lou Wood as Female Performance in Comedy for Netflix's Sex Education and Malachi Kirby as Supporting Actor for Small Axe.

Leading Actress

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Leading Actor

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Drama Series

Save Me Too

Single Drama

Sitting In Limbo

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Big Narstie Show

Live Event

Springwatch 2020

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (as voted for by the public):

Britain’s Got Talent: Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020

Mini-Series

I May Destroy You

Reality & Constructed Factual

The School That Tried To End Racism

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education



Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper, This Country

Supporting Actor

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe

Supporting Actress

Rakie Ayola, Anthony

Scripted Comedy

Inside No 9

International

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)



Single Documentary

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)