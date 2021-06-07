BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Michaela Cole wins Best Mini-series and Leading Actress for BBC, HBO drama show
Michaela Cole, who played a sexual assault survivor in I May Destroy You, dedicated her Leading Actress win to the show's intimacy director Ita O’Brien.
The winners of the BAFTA TV awards were announced at a hybrid event filmed at London’s Television Centre and hosted by Richard Ayoade. Keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, only nominees of the main categories were present in person, while others tuned in virtually.
Michaela Cole's BBC and HBO drama show I May Destroy You won two awards — for best mini-series and leading actress — at the event. Cole dedicated her second BAFTA to intimacy coordinator Ita O’Brien. The show depicts the impact of sexual assault on survivors and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India.
"I want to dedicate this award to the director of intimacy Ita O’Brien. Thank you for your existence in our industry, for making the space safe for creating physical, emotional, and professional boundaries so that we can make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process," said the actor, according to Variety.
Other winners include Paul Mescal as Leading Actor for Normal People, Aimee Lou Wood as Female Performance in Comedy for Netflix's Sex Education and Malachi Kirby as Supporting Actor for Small Axe.
Leading Actress
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Leading Actor
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Drama Series
Save Me Too
Single Drama
Sitting In Limbo
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Big Narstie Show
Live Event
Springwatch 2020
Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (as voted for by the public):
Britain’s Got Talent: Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020
Mini-Series
I May Destroy You
Reality & Constructed Factual
The School That Tried To End Racism
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Charlie Cooper, This Country
Supporting Actor
Malachi Kirby, Small Axe
Supporting Actress
Rakie Ayola, Anthony
Scripted Comedy
Inside No 9
International
Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)
Single Documentary
Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)
