BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Michaela Cole wins Best Mini-series and Leading Actress for BBC, HBO drama show

Michaela Cole, who played a sexual assault survivor in I May Destroy You, dedicated her Leading Actress win to the show's intimacy director Ita O’Brien.

FP Trending June 07, 2021 11:03:02 IST
Michaela Cole. YouTube

The winners of the BAFTA TV awards were announced at a hybrid event filmed at London’s Television Centre and hosted by Richard Ayoade. Keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, only nominees of the main categories were present in person, while others tuned in virtually.

Michaela Cole's BBC and HBO drama show I May Destroy You won two awards — for best mini-series and leading actress — at the event. Cole dedicated her second BAFTA to intimacy coordinator Ita O’Brien. The show depicts the impact of sexual assault on survivors and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India.

"I want to dedicate this award to the director of intimacy Ita O’Brien. Thank you for your existence in our industry, for making the space safe for creating physical, emotional, and professional boundaries so that we can make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process," said the actor, according to Variety.

Other winners include Paul Mescal as Leading Actor for Normal People, Aimee Lou Wood as Female Performance in Comedy for Netflix's Sex Education and Malachi Kirby as Supporting Actor for Small Axe.

Leading Actress
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You 

Leading Actor
Paul Mescal, Normal People 

Drama Series
Save Me Too 

Single Drama
Sitting In Limbo

Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Big Narstie Show 

Live Event
Springwatch 2020

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (as voted for by the public):
Britain’s Got Talent: Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020 

Mini-Series
I May Destroy You 

Reality & Constructed Factual
The School That Tried To End Racism 

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education 

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Charlie Cooper, This Country 

Supporting Actor
Malachi Kirby, Small Axe 

Supporting Actress
Rakie Ayola, Anthony 

Scripted Comedy
Inside No 9 

International
Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

Single Documentary
Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville) 

 

Updated Date: June 07, 2021 11:03:02 IST

