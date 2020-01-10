BAFTA promises 'careful and detailed review' in nomination voting process after criticism for 'infuriating' lack of diversity

Following the acute and widespread backlash the British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards received after the glaring lack of diversity and inclusion in its nominations, BAFTA has announced their plans to reassess the voting process for their awards.

In a statement to Variety, Marc Samuelson, the head of BAFTA film committee, assures there will be a “careful and detailed review within and outside the membership.” Earlier, Samuel expressed his disappointment over the "infuriating" lack of diversity in its nomination lineup. "Infuriating lack of diversity in the acting noms. It’s just a frustration that the industry is not moving as fast as certainly the whole BAFTA team would like it to be,” he had said.

In an email interaction (obtained from The Guardian), Samuelson and BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry write, “We will review all aspects of our voting process, listen to all interested parties, and tackle what more needs to be done to address the root cause of under-representation in our nominations.”

In the current setup, the voting happens in two rounds. In the first round, specialist members of BAFTA select nominees for categories such as best director, score, and screenplay. For the main acting categories — leading actress, leading actor, supporting actress, and supporting actor — all the 6,700 members of the BAFTA choose the nominees. After the first round is complete, all BAFTA members cast their votes for almost all the categories to get the winners, who are then presented with the trophy.

BAFTA gave a nod to Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson in not one, but two nominations in the same category. Twitterati noted actors of colour like Awkwafina (who became the first Asian person to win a best actress award at the Golden Globes for her role in The Farewell), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), and Lupita Nyong’o (Us) were snubbed, as #BAFTASoWhite started trending on social media.

BAFTA acknowledged the issue, and said, "We'd have liked to have seen more diversity in the nominations, it does continue to be an industry-wide issue," cited The Hollywood Reporter.

